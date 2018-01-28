search on deccanchronicle.com
Jamitha Teacher leads Friday prayers in Malappuram mosque

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 3:42 am IST
The event was held at the headquarters of the group founded by the slain reformist scholar Chekannur Moulavi.
Jamitha Teacher, 34, the general secretary of Quran Sunnath Society, led the religious congregation attended by some 50 devotees including men.
Malappuram: On the occasion of the Republic Day, a Muslim woman here created history by leading the Jum’ah (Friday prayer) at Cherukode near Wandoor.

She claimed that she was the first woman Imam in India to lead a Friday prayer which is usually done by men. 

“I attempted to challenge the patriarchal worship system in the community," she told DC.

"The usual religious practices are highly patriarchal and imposed by the clergy. But Islam proposes equal rights to women in all walks of life. The Quran Sunnath Society would continue to conduct women-led Jum’ah across the state.”

Though the Teacher’s daring act has drawn massive criticism on social media, no Muslim organisation has reacted so far.

“I have not received any threat for leading the prayer. I came to know that it has triggered a harsh reaction on the social media,” she said.

Many on Facebook lauded her attempt as revolutionary while, as usual, another section questioned it. 

“This is not at all an issue that concerns Muslims," a Sunni leader who doesn't want to be identified told DC.

Tags: 69th republic day parade, muslim woman, jummah prayers
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram




