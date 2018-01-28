Cut in bus fares an 'eyewash': DMK to hold statewide protests tomorrow

DMK on Sunday described the downward cut in bus fares announced by the government as an 'eyewash' and said it would hold state-wide agitations along with alliance parties across the state on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: DMK, the main opposition party in the assembly, on Sunday described the downward cut in bus fares announced by the government as an "eyewash" and said it would hold state-wide agitations along with alliance parties across the state on Monday.

DMK Working President M K Stalin told reporters that the cut in bus fares announced was just an "eyewash".

"We have demanded full roll back of increase in bus fares. Tomorrow we will stage agitation pressing our demand", he said.

The state has been witnessing protests ever since the government hiked bus fares on January 20.

Meanwhile. an all-party meeting convened by DMK at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' passed a resolution that the agitations on the issue would be held on January 29.

The meeting decided that their next course of action would be based on the response from the ruling AIADMK on their agitations.

Another resolution demanded that the government withdraw cases filed against those who had taken part in the agitations and release the arrested persons.

CPI(M) leader and former MLA A Soundararajan and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, Su Thirunavukkarasar were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.