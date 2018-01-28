search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

North Indian students in Alappuzha college ‘hoodwinked’ into eating beef cutlets

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 10:50 am IST
A group of students wrote a letter to Alappuzha's DM complaining against their principal for offending their religious sentiments.
In the letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
 In the letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Alappuzha: A group of students from Cochin University College of Engineering Kuttanad in Kerala's Alappuzha district have complained that students from North India were being deliberately served beef cutlets.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a group of students wrote a letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate (DM) complaining against their principal for offending religious sentiments.

 

"A lot of students are depressed that their religious sentiments have been hurt. A lot of them are ashamed to tell their parents about this incident," said one student.

In the letter, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala.

The students have alleged that before eating, the authorities were repeatedly asked whether it was vegetarian or non-vegetarian; however, the authorities assured them it was vegetables only, stated the complaint.

The students have alleged that they started feeling uneasy after eating the cutlet.

Tags: beef eating, north indian students, alappuzha's district magistrate, religious sentiments, cochin university college of engineering
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal family to Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Birla enters IPL

While riches of all kinds would have come to Aryaman Vikram Birla easily, he has chosen to take a hard way to achieve his dream to play cricket and if you ask him, he says playing cricket comes naturally to him. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

IPL 2018 Auction: After Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals pay Rs 11.5 cr to Jaydev Unadkat

Ben Stokes was brought for 12.5 crore, While Jaydev Unadkat was paid 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals . (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL auction 2018: Nepal Under-19 prodigy Sandeep Lamichhane creates history

Sandeep Lamichhane was invited by Australian great Michael Clarke, to train and play with him for the Western Suburbs club in Sydney. (Photo: Twitter / Sandeep Lamichhane)
 

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.
 

Boy avoids death by a millimeter after being left with screw piercing his skull

The two hour surgery also involved removing bone fragments and a blood clot (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

Amma, whose husband died two years back, stays alone in the forest and grows medicinal plants around her house; her two sons passed away and the third one is working in the Railways. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: 50 held in Kasganj after clashes over youth's death, internet shut down

A government spokesperson said prohibitory orders still remained in effect, but did not say whether the curfew had been lifted. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

All parties chant Jai Hanuman in Hunsur

Security was tightened for Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in Hunsur on Saturday

Bengaluru: DG’s circular — Shobha Karandlaje fumes

Shobha Karandlaje

Hyderabad: 24-year-old dies falling from terrace

The police said that Ladlee was with her pet dog on the terrace when she accidentally fell.

Ramalinga Reddy: Don’t file IPC section for traffic violations in Bengaluru

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy at a review meeting with police officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham