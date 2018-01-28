J&K: Strike over civilian deaths in Army firing, internet suspended in parts

Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off roads due to the strike. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Normal life in Kashmir was on Sunday disrupted due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of two youth in Army firing in Shopian district even as authorities imposed restriction in parts of Srinagar and shut down internet services in four districts.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off roads due to the strike, officials said.

They said, however, private cars were plying on most of the roads in the civil lines area of the city.

Read Also: J&K: 2 killed, 9 hurt after Army opens fire at stone-pelting mob in Shopian

Two youth were killed and several others were injured when Army troops opened fire on a stone-pelting mob at Ganovpora in Shopian district yesterday.

While local residents alleged that the Army opened fire on the slightest provocation, a defence spokesman said several jawans were injured in stone-pelting and vehicles were damaged extensively, prompting soldiers to open fire in self defence.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of people in Safakadal, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari and M R Gunj police station areas of the city as a preventive measure to maintain law and order, the officials said.

They said parts of police station Maisuma and Kralkhud have also been placed under restrictions.

Mobile internet services have been shut down in Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts of south Kashmir while the speed has been reduced to 128 kbps in rest of the valley.