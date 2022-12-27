  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2022 Kerala chief ministe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in New Delhi. (Twitter file image)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in New Delhi. (Twitter file image)

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in New Delhi, an official source said.

The Chief Minister's Office shared photographs of the meeting which is being held in the wake of farmers and residents of areas close to forested parts of the southern state protesting against implementation of the one-kilometre eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) in those places.

Other than photographs of the meeting, no other details were released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

An official source on Monday had said that the ESZ issue was likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Besides that, the delay in getting the Central government's clearance for the semi-high speed rail project SilverLine, connecting Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, and the financial crisis that has gripped the state during the time of COVID-19 pandemic may also be topics of discussion, the source had said.

The state government has blamed the occurrences of natural disasters and pandemic, distorted policies of the Centre, the implementation of the GST without much contemplation, delayed distribution of GST compensation and imposition of cuts in the borrowing limit of the state by the Union government for the economic crisis. 

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, prime minister modi, cm pinarayi meets pm modi
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Health workers during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Delhi hospitals conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness

The Factories authorities say they have found glaring violations in the restarting of production at a private firm that is doing extraction and refining of edible oil at Tadepalligudem (Representational PTI image)

Ignoring start-up safety review fatal

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews Covid mock drill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

CM Stalin: Issue pending certificates in a month



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews Covid mock drill

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution in assembly

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->