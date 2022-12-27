  
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi hospitals conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
Health workers during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
  Health workers during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Mock drills are underway at some of the hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, visited the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital around noon to assess the drill.

"He visited LNJP Hospital around 12 noon and spent 30-40 minutes there to see the preparedness, as part of the mock drill," a senior official said.

The exercise comes in the wake of the Centre issuing an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

In the national capital, the drill is taking place a LNJP Hospital and other government-run facilities, and some of the private hospitals are expected to take up the exercise later in the day.

The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other aspects.

Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials have said.

COVID-19 testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city, an official said.

Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar is among the private hospitals where the drill will be held, sources said earlier.

Sources at another private hospital confirmed the exercise will take place at its Delhi facilities.

Delhi has recorded over 2,007,000 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November, according to official data.

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies. 

