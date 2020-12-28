Two-day corona dry run from today in Andhra Pradesh

The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: With the Covid-19 dry run programme scheduled for Monday, Krishna district collector A. Md Imtiaz inspected the arrangements at the government general hospital (GGH) on Sunday. Imtiaz said that the two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute (private hospital) at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC.

He said that Krishna district was selected as a pilot project for the dry run because of the official machinery’s proven efficiency. He said that three rooms were set up for the purpose at each centre. The registration process will be in the first room, vaccination in the second and observation in the third room. He mentioned that a ten-bed separate room is kept handy for emergencies and medical professionals are available for emergencies.

Imtiaz said that each centre has five vaccination officers and 25 medical staff for whom the required training has been completed. He said they would not administer any vaccine during the programme.