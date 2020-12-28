Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2020 Two-day corona dry r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two-day corona dry run from today in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 28, 2020, 4:49 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2020, 4:49 am IST
Krishna district was selected as a pilot project for the COVID-19 vaccine dry run because of the official machinery’s proven efficiency
The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
 The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: With the Covid-19 dry run programme scheduled for Monday, Krishna district collector A. Md Imtiaz inspected the arrangements at the government general hospital (GGH) on Sunday. Imtiaz said that the two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute (private hospital) at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC.

He said that Krishna district was selected as a pilot project for the dry run because of the official machinery’s proven efficiency. He said that three rooms were set up for the purpose at each centre. The registration process will be in the first room, vaccination in the second and observation in the third room. He mentioned that a ten-bed separate room is kept handy for emergencies and medical professionals are available for emergencies.

 

Imtiaz said that each centre has five vaccination officers and 25 medical staff for whom the required training has been completed. He said they would not administer any vaccine during the programme.

...
Tags: covid-19 dry run in ap, corona vaccine dry run in krishna
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The CP commissioner banned gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farm houses, play grounds, stadiums and the like for December 31. (Representational image:DC file)

People upset over ban on New Year parties this year

Grieving family members pay respects to Army Havildar Parusuram who died in a landslide in Leh, Ladakh (DC Image)

Tearful farewell to jawan killed in Ladakh

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas for eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme (Representational Image:DC)

Andhra Pradesh: CM to distribute house site pattas in Urandur today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protesting farmers beat 'thalis' during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme

Farmers beat utensils as a protest against PM Modi's Man ki Baat programme, during their ongoing agitation over new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (PTI)

Merit twist: AP students enter Gandhi and Osmania medical colleges in Telangana

The allotment process adopted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Phase 2 counselling resulted in at least 40 students from AP, a majority of whom are otherwise ineligible, making it to the government colleges in Telangana state and locals losing an equal number of seats (Representational Image)

Fresh arrest spree in J&K; Omar Abdullah accuse govt of facilitating horse-trading

mar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir speaks after a press conference at his residence, in Srinagar on December 26, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Oxford vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.(AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham