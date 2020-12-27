Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2020 AIMIM to contest Bho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIMIM to contest Bhopal civic polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2020, 8:49 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 10:53 am IST
The party has registered with the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission as the first step
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad, Tuesday, November. 10, 2020. (PTI/file)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad, Tuesday, November. 10, 2020. (PTI/file)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest the upcoming elections to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation which are likely to be held in February next year. The party has registered with the MP State Election Commission as the first step.

Sources disclosed that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had deputed party leaders including GHMC corporators to devise a strategy to conduct a survey in the Muslim-dominated areas in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

 

Sources pointed out that contesting the Bhopal corporation elections is the precusor to fielding the AIMIM’s candidates in the Assembly election.

The party is also exploring the possibility of contesting the next civic elections in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Jaora, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandsaur and some other places. The elections to these civic bodies are also likely in February.

Bhopal is divided into 85 wards and elections were held in February 2015 in which the BJP won 55 seats.

...
Tags: aimim, aimim chief owaisi, bhopal civic polls, madhya pradesh election commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


