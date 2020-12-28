20 government schools in Telangana to begin physical classes on students' demand

Though conducting direct classes are against Covid-19 guidelines, the headmasters yielding to the pressure from students are going forward. (Representational Image/DC)

KHAMMAM: The academic year 2020-21 for tenth standard students will be quite peculiar. Students, who are attending online classes being organized by schools, are not happy with the conduct of the classes.

The common answer from the students on how the online classes were going on is “our doubts are not being cleared”.

With this, there is a demand from the students and their parents to conduct online classes at least two months from now. Respecting those sentiments, headmasters of twenty schools are running direct classes, especially for tenth standard students. Though conducting direct classes are against Covid-19 guidelines, the headmasters yielding to the pressure from students are going forward.

N Suresh, parent of a tenth standard student here, said “My kid is encountering audio problems in online classes and he is unable to understand what the teacher is saying. The other problems are signal and network connections”.

There are 32,292 tenth standard students and nearly 50 percent of them are suffering because their doubts on various subjects remain unanswered.

Informed sources said that headmasters of schools like Chintakani, Bonakal, Konigerla, Wyra and Kallur are conducting direct classes for the sake of students.

N Nagender, a teacher from Ramakrishnapuram school in Chintakani mandal, said, “We have been facing immense pressure from the parents. Signal problems are playing spoilsport”.

Pabbathi Suryathej, a tenth standard student, said, “We are accustomed to learning directly in the classroom where can jot down in our notebooks. Moreover, teachers can clear our doubts immediately. This remains a lacuna as far as online classes are concerned”.

District education officer Madanmohan said, “Education Commissioner has sent proposals to the government to allow direct classes for tenth standard students and we are awaiting its assent”