Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2019 Tamilisai Soundarara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamilisai Soundararajan directs ACB to probe Kaleshwaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 27, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Everyone told me to go to the Kaleshwaram site in a helicopter but I refused, and took a car ride so I could see the people en route: Governor.
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan
 Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan said that she had referred the Congress’ representation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of corruption in execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Speaking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle on the eve of completing 100 days of her taking over the office, she said that whatever representations were received by the Raj Bhavan were immediately referred to the departments concerned.

 

When questioned why the representation was referred to the ACB when the Congress sou-ght CBI probe into the Kaleshwa-ram project, the first lady Governor of Telangana said that it was because she was aware of the limitations of her authority. She said, “the allegations come up after the Kaleshwaram project was completed. So I wanted to visit the project.”

“Everyone told me to go to the Kaleshwaram site in a helicopter but I refused, and took a car ride so I could see the people en route. I saw the lifting and tunneling works — it was really an engineering marvel. My concern was the project should be useful. Everyone is concerned about the cost. As a state which has created such a grand project, it should be appreciated. I feel it should prove beneficial to people for whom it has been created.”

She, however, said that the state government must ensure corruption-free governance. “We have to look into it. It is a grand project. When Sardar Patel statue was erected, it was lauded more than even the Statue of Liberty in the US. I really appreciate the state government for building Kaleshwaram project and the Centre for creating the Patel statue.”

...
Tags: tamilisai soundarajan, central bureau of investigation (cbi), anti-corruption bureau
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi faults General Bipin Rawat on CAA protests

Members of Tech for India perform a street play. They are using the street play format to spread the message on why they think Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are problematic.

Hyderabad: Techies’ street plays focus on CAA issues

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy also directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill up 36 posts of food safety inspectors / food safety officers, six posts of gazetted food inspector and one post of assistant food controller, which are lying vacant, within a period of two months. (Representational Image)

Telangana High Court directs state to recruit food inspectors, controller

Telangana High Court

PIL in Telangana High Court quotes Speak Out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Fewer rapes but sexual harassment on the rise

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar at the University College for Women at Koti before briefing the media on the year’s police performance. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: 14,000 cyber crimes this year, 23 solved

People, especially youth, are being educated to spread awareness among them against cyber crimes.

Amaravati tense for Cabinet meet

N. Thulasi Reddy

'No more tickets to government agencies on credit,' says Air India official

Air India (AI) has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Blindspot to backlash: PM Modi and his party misread the mood

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham