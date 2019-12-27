Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2019 Norwegian tourist un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Norwegian tourist under scanner for protesting over citizenship law: sources

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 10:43 am IST
He said the agency came to know about the participation of the foreign national in the protest from the social media platform.
A Norwegian national, in Kochi on a tourist visa, has come under the scanner of Bureau of Immigration authorities over her suspected participation in an anti-CAA protest in the city three days ago, an official said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 A Norwegian national, in Kochi on a tourist visa, has come under the scanner of Bureau of Immigration authorities over her suspected participation in an anti-CAA protest in the city three days ago, an official said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Kochi: A Norwegian national, in Kochi on a tourist visa, has come under the scanner of Bureau of Immigration authorities over her suspected participation in an anti-CAA protest in the city three days ago, an official said on Thursday.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Home Ministry, is investigating the matter after it came to know through the social media that the Norwegian woman allegedly participated in the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 23, the official said.

 

The action comes close on the heels of a German student who took part in anti-CAA protests in Chennai was directed to leave the country since his participation in demonstrations over domestic issues allegedly violated visa regulations.

"We are investigating whether the foreigner has violated Visa norms or not,” Foreigners Regional Registration Officer Anoop Krishnan told PTI when asked about reports that JanneMette Johansson was summoned to the FRRO office for questioning.

"We can't say a concrete action is taken into it. An inquiry is on," he said.

He said the agency came to know about the participation of the foreign national in the protest from the social media platform.

The Norwegian woman is visiting Kochi on a tourist visa.

Johansson had reportedly said in a Facebook post that she had participatedin the "Peoples Long March" against the CAA.

In the Chennai incident, student Jakob Lindenthal, who was on an exchange programme and attached to the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, had taken part in the institute campus and held a placard that had an indirect reference to the Nazi persecution of the Jews in Germany between 1933-45 during the Hitler regime.

He had left the country last week.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: caa, protest, tourist, norwegian, indian government
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Internet banned in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protest

A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA protest here early this week, violating visa norms, a senior official said here on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

'Leave the country...': Norwegian tourist asked to go for violating norms

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)

Sena-Amruta Fadnavis duel: Civic body to shift Axis bank account to nationalised bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air Force's MiG-27 to take to skies one last time today

The MiG-27 fighter, which proved to be an

Night walk planned in Kerala

K.K. Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram: Eatery vandalised over onion shortage

As seen in movies, the police arrived on the spot after the assailants fled the scene. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Bhopal: Matrimonial profiles of bulls ready

The directory, launched on December 21, offers multiple options to the farmers to have dairy cattle breed of their choice from among the select bull pedigrees through artificial insemination of their cows.

Hyderabad: Schools run by civic body to be Merged

In total there are about, 26,050 schools in the state of which, there are 7077 schools in a single premise in a 50m buffer zone. Of them, 459, the highest, are in Hyderabad, followed by Sangareddy with 442 schools in single premises. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham