Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2019 Internet banned in 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Internet banned in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protest

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
The state police chief said that people involved in violent protests will not be spared.
Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
 Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday.

Apart from internet suspension which is aimed at checking rumours, the police have also made strategic deployment in sensitive areas, according to state DGP OP Singh.

 

"We have suspended internet services in 21 districts. They will be restored as and when the situation demands," Singh told ANI, adding that "law and order situation is absolutely under control".

He also stated that the state continues to have a strategic deployment of forces.

The state police chief said that people involved in violent protests will not be spared. "We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties," he said.

On Thursday, Singh ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry in the incidences of violence that broke out during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Over 1,110 people have been arrested and 5,558 were taken into preventive custody in connection with violence during the anti-CAA protests across the state in which 19 people have lost their lives.

Over 327 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violent protests. At least 288 policemen were injured and 61 of them had received bullet injuries during the protests, the police have said.

The police is also monitoring social media to check the spread of misinformation and have taken action against many rumour-mongers.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: internet, caa, indian government, up, police, protest
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA protest here early this week, violating visa norms, a senior official said here on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

'Leave the country...': Norwegian tourist asked to go for violating norms

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)

Sena-Amruta Fadnavis duel: Civic body to shift Axis bank account to nationalised bank

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: File)

'Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air Force's MiG-27 to take to skies one last time today

The MiG-27 fighter, which proved to be an

Night walk planned in Kerala

K.K. Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram: Eatery vandalised over onion shortage

As seen in movies, the police arrived on the spot after the assailants fled the scene. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Bhopal: Matrimonial profiles of bulls ready

The directory, launched on December 21, offers multiple options to the farmers to have dairy cattle breed of their choice from among the select bull pedigrees through artificial insemination of their cows.

Hyderabad: Schools run by civic body to be Merged

In total there are about, 26,050 schools in the state of which, there are 7077 schools in a single premise in a 50m buffer zone. Of them, 459, the highest, are in Hyderabad, followed by Sangareddy with 442 schools in single premises. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham