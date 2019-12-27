Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2019 All set for meet at ...
All set for meet at Nizamabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 27, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Muslim leaders and political parties said that the CAA and NRC would adversely affect the secular spirit of the Constitution.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

NIZAMABAD: The second major meeting in Telangana state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be conducted in Nizamabad on December 27. The first was held at Darussalam last week.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, minister V. Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta will participate in the meeting at the New Idgah near Quilla on Friday evening at six pm. People from Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Jagitial, Kama-reddy and from Nanded in Maharashtra will take part.

 

Muslim leaders and political parties said that the CAA and NRC would adversely affect the secular spirit of the Constitution. The BJP-led NDA government is trying to divide the people on religious lines, they said. India has been honoured for its secular fabric across the world, but BJP leadership is trying to demolish it, they said.

The United Muslim Action Committee conducted a preparatory meeting here on Thursday. Parties like the TRS, Congress, MIM, CPM, CPI, CPI (ML) New Democracy, BSP, MRPS, student unions, Christian and Sikh organisations took part in the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Urdu Academy chairman Rahimuddin Ansari, Jamate-e-Ulema state secretary Hafeez Layak Khan and district president Syed Valiulla said that they will fight till the Centre withdraws the CAA and NRC.

 Communist party secretaries, K. Yadagiri, K. Bhumaiah and Ramesh Babu said that BJP is trying to transform India into a Hindu state. For centuries, people have been living in communal harmony, they said. People of different sections are afraid of the controversial CAA and NRC, they said. 

