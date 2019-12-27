Nation Current Affairs 27 Dec 2019 Akhil Gogoi accused ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Akhil Gogoi accused of helping Maoists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 27, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 2:38 am IST
RTI activist in 14 days judicial custody after NIA raids.
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi. (Photo: PTI)
 Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing agitation to scrap the Citizenship Act in Assam, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at residence and office of noted RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and claimed to have seized incriminating documents related to his financial dealings and properties.

Gogoi was arrested by the Assam police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment  Act and a case was registered against him.

 

However, Assam police handed over the custody of Gogoi to the NIA in connection with a case of Chandmari police station of Guwahati.

The NIA which raided the house of Gogoi on Thursday morning in its seizure list claimed to have seized copy of the PAN card, electoral photo identity card, society registration papers, bank passbooks, laptop and several files containing documents, including his jail diary.

The NIA sleuths also conducted the search operation at headquarters of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti in Gandhibasti area of city.

Gogoi has been booked under Section 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 A (sedition), 153 A (unlawful association) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 18/39 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The first information report also named three associates from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

Though, NIA is tight-lipped about their findings, security sources said that Gogoi was in touch with Maoist group.

The agency will interrogate him about the links he has with the Maoists. Security agencies also claimed that he used the anti-citizenship law movement to help the Maoists establish a base in the state, the probe agency officials have claimed.

Later, the special NIA court Akhil Gogoi to judicial custody for 14 days. The special court also turned down NIA’s plea to extend his custody for 10 days.

Karabi Gogoi, wife of the RTI activist who was present at the time of NIA raid said, “They also took a diary that he wrote when he was in the jail last time. He wanted to write a book on his experiences in jail. We requested the officials to let us keep a copy, but they didn’t allow.”

...
Tags: citizenship act, national investigation agency, akhil gogoi
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan

Now, BJP leader warns Pinarayi Vijayan

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi backs Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Kishanganj

K.K. Shailaja

Night walk planned in Kerala

As seen in movies, the police arrived on the spot after the assailants fled the scene. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Thiruvananthapuram: Eatery vandalised over onion shortage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Night walk planned in Kerala

K.K. Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram: Eatery vandalised over onion shortage

As seen in movies, the police arrived on the spot after the assailants fled the scene. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Bhopal: Matrimonial profiles of bulls ready

The directory, launched on December 21, offers multiple options to the farmers to have dairy cattle breed of their choice from among the select bull pedigrees through artificial insemination of their cows.

Hyderabad: Schools run by civic body to be Merged

In total there are about, 26,050 schools in the state of which, there are 7077 schools in a single premise in a 50m buffer zone. Of them, 459, the highest, are in Hyderabad, followed by Sangareddy with 442 schools in single premises. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: JAC doesn’t get nod for rally tomorrow

He said applications for permission had been submitted to the police commissioner and joint commissioner (law and order) a week ago but a post was being circulated in social media including the Facebook page of the city police in the name of deputy commissioner of police, Central Zone, Viswaprasad that no permission has been given and the public should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard. (Photo: P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham