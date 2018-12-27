search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Transgender community protests against Transgender Persons Bill (2018) in Mumbai

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
‘If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away,’ said Vicky Shinde, a member of transgender community.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)
 The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Members of the transgender community on Wednesday held a protest against the Transgender Persons Bill, 2018 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, has been received with an outcry from the transgender group, urging the government to either withdraw or send the Bill for a review.

 

Speaking to ANI, Vicky Shinde, a member of the transgender community, said, "Lord Rama gave us right to bless people during occasions of happiness, it's not begging but it has been criminalised under this bill. If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this Bill."

Earlier, on December 20, transgender persons had organised a protest against the Bill at the District Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

...
Tags: transgender persons bill, azad maidan, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 Navy personnel die in Kochi Naval Base accident

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command. (Photo: File | Twitter @PIB_India)

8 cops suspended over Dalit's death in UP’s Amroha

Enraged over the death of Balkishan, a mob also went violent and ransacked the car of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). (Photo: ANI)

AIIMS doctor jumps to death after fight with wife in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

On Tuesday, Hauz Khas police station was informed at about 11.29 pm about the incident in Gautam Nagar, police said. (Representational Image)

Lok Sabha to take up Bill to prohibit triple talaq today

The Bill, earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, will replace the ordinance issued by the Central government in September this year, banning the instant triple talaq. (Photo: File)

I will smash your head, AIUDF chief threatens scribe, tries to hit him

During a press interaction after a function where he felicitated the panchayat election winners of South Salmara district, the journalist asked AIUDF chief if he would ally with the Congress or the BJP in the future. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham