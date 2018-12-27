search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Three teenage siblings from Hyderabad die in US home fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Dec 27, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:20 am IST
They had gone to the US for their education last year and were studying at the French Camp Academy in Mississippi.
Sathwika Sharon (from left), Aaron Suhas and Joy Suchitra in this file photo.
 Sathwika Sharon (from left), Aaron Suhas and Joy Suchitra in this file photo.

Hyderabad: Three siblings from Hyderabad were among four people killed in a horrific fire during Christmas celebrations at their host’s house in the US state of Tennessee.

The siblings, Sathwika Sharon Naik Kethavath, 17, Aaron Suhas Naik Kethavath, 15, and Joy Suchitra Naik Ketha-vath, 14, were the children of Pastor Srinivas Naik Kethavath, governor of Global Banjara Baptist Missionaries, Telangana.

 

They had gone to the US for their education last year and were studying at the French Camp Academy in Mississippi. Sharon was doing her Class XII, Suhas IX and Suchitra was in Class VIII. This was their second year in the US schools.

Pastor Naik stays with his wife at DD Colony in Bagh Amberpet and rushed to the US on hearing the news.

Sources and local media reports said the teenagers went to the house of a family friend at Collierville, Tennessee, to celebrate Christmas. The fire occurred at 11 pm on Sunday local time. Their host, Kari Coudriet, died in the fire.

Mr Sridhar Naik, a cousin of the victims, told this newspaper that the siblings were to spend two weeks in Collierville. 

“Since there was a vacation for two weeks for Christmas, they went to our family friend’s house as it is not possible to come to India and go back within a short period,” he said. There were six people in the house at that time. Apart from the three siblings, the host family comprised Kari Coudriet, her husband Danny and son Cole.

A statement issued by the Coudriets’ Church, Collierville Bible Church, said, that the fire started around 11 pm at the Coudriet home. The neighbours noticed smoke and immediately alerted the fire department. Fire officials rescued Danny and Cole but were unable to save the others.

...
Tags: siblings die in fire in us, telangana siblings die in us, fire in us
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Father was only told children were in ICU


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Man who ‘powered’ a state no more

T.L. Shankar

Hyderabad: 5 lakh farmers wait for Rs 700-crore state subsidy

Before the elections, the government had paid investment subsidy of about Rs 4,000 crore to nearly 42 lakh farmers, leaving about five lakh farmers unpaid. After the elections, the finance department stopped payments to farmers as salaries for employees for December have to be paid.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav praises K Chandrashekar Rao’s efforts

Akhilesh Yadav

Mobile apps used to avoid scrutiny

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Inspector General Alok Mittal said that the agency found a video where Suhail is demonstrating the method to complete a bomb circuit. (Representational Image)

Ahead of 2019, 4 new allies to join Left government in Kerala

The other LDF constituents are CPI(M), CPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and Congress (Secular). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham