search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India were 295 for three soon after lunch with Cheteshwar Pujara not out 106 and Ajinkya Rahane the new batsman on four. (Photo: AP) LIVE| AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Visitors lose Kohli, Pujara; Paine and co back in hunt
 
Nation, Current Affairs

P Chidambaram attacks Centre over change in stance on GST

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Chidambaram's sharp criticism of government comes days after GST council at its 31st meeting slashed tax rates for 23 commonly-used items.
Hitting out at the government, Chidambaram said, 'Until yesterday a single standard rate of GST was a stupid idea. Since yesterday, it is the declared goal of the government!' (Photo: File)
 Hitting out at the government, Chidambaram said, 'Until yesterday a single standard rate of GST was a stupid idea. Since yesterday, it is the declared goal of the government!' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its alleged change in stance on the Goods and Services Tax regime, saying that till yesterday a single standard GST rate was a stupid idea, but was now the "declared goal" of the Modi government.

The senior Congress leader's sharp criticism of the government comes days after the GST council at its 31st meeting slashed tax rates for 23 commonly-used items. The rates were reduced from 18 per cent to 12 and 5 per cent respectively.

 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday had hinted at further rationalisation of the GST by merging the 12 and 18 per cent slabs. He had also accused the Congress of oppressing the country with a high indirect tax rate of 31 per cent.

Hitting out at the government, Chidambaram said, "Until yesterday a single standard rate of GST was a stupid idea. Since yesterday, it is the declared goal of the government!"

"Until yesterday capping GST at 18 per cent was impracticable. Since yesterday, the Congress party's original demand of an 18 per cent cap is the declared goal of the government," he said in a series of tweets.

"Until yesterday, the chief economic adviser's RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) report to fix the standard rate at 15 per cent was in the dustbin. Yesterday it was retrieved and placed on the finance minister's table and was promptly accepted," Chidambaram tweeted.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, gst reforms, modi government, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Visitors lose Kohli, Pujara; Paine and co back in hunt

India were 295 for three soon after lunch with Cheteshwar Pujara not out 106 and Ajinkya Rahane the new batsman on four. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man caught smoking in IndiGo flight toilet, detained after landing in Goa

A First Information Report was filed against the passenger, who was then handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force. (Photo :File)

Portfolios allocated to ministers in Rajasthan; Gehlot keeps 9, Pilot 5

The move came after CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot held meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Would ensure educational reforms if grand alliance wins power: Upendra Kushwaha

He was referring to an exercise undertaken by Nitish Kumar during the 2015 assembly polls when in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis DNA remark he had sent samples of nails and hair of Biharis to New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Fed up with harassment, Maharashtra woman cuts off man's gentials

All three were sent in police custody for four days by a local court, he said, adding that further probe was on. (Representational Image)

‘Kerala Chicken’ launch Sunday

Pinarayi Vijayan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham