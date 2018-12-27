search on deccanchronicle.com
Man caught smoking in IndiGo flight toilet, detained after landing in Goa

The cabin crew alerted the flight captain and told the passenger about the policy that bans smoking in planes.
 A First Information Report was filed against the passenger, who was then handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force. (Photo :File)

Panaji: A passenger of an IndiGo flight was caught smoking in the aircraft toilet by the cabin crew on Christmas day. A strong odour of cigarette smoke came from the toilet on board IndiGo flight 6E-947, going from Ahmedabad to Goa on December 25, following which the cabin crew questioned the man.

Smoking is not allowed in domestic flights under India's air safety rules.

 

The cabin crew then alerted the flight captain and told the passenger about the policy that bans smoking in planes.

After the flight landed at Goa, the matter was brought to the notice of the local police station. A First Information Report was filed against the passenger, who was then handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force.

Last week, a Vistara flight was delayed by three hours in Delhi after a passenger insisted he wanted to smoke in the plane.

Tags: indigo, smoking in planes, cisf
