New Delhi: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill was taken up in the House for debate amid uproar by opposition parties.

The Bill has been passed in the absence of Congress and AIADMK lawmakers who staged a walkout minutes ahead of voting.