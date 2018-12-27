search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka CM meets Jaitley, seeks extension of GST compensation period

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
At present, states are entitled to get compensation for the first five years since the implementation of GST in 2017, that is till 2022.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Thursday and sought extension of the GST compensation period till 2025. (Photo: Twitter | @CMofKarnataka)
  Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Thursday and sought extension of the GST compensation period till 2025. (Photo: Twitter | @CMofKarnataka)

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Thursday and sought extension of the GST compensation period till 2025, contending that the state's revenue deficit has widened to 20 per cent post-GST regime.

At present, the states are entitled to get compensation for the first five years since the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, that is till 2022.

 

At the meeting held in the Parliament complex, Kumaraswamy informed Jaitley that the revenue deficit of the state against protected revenue may continue even after 2022 which is expected to affect fund allocation for various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, an official statement said.

Although there is an improvement in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the state in the current fiscal, compared to financial year 2017-18, the gap with protected revenue is "substantial" and may well continue beyond 2022. "During the VAT regime, Karnataka used to register 10-12 per cent of average growth every year. But post-GST, the revenue deficit is found to be 20 per cent against protected revenue," the chief minister said in a representation made to the Union finance minister.

All efforts are being made to minimise the revenue leak, but Karnataka has found certain fundamental structural reasons for this deficit such as current tax rates and less than expected contribution of services sector among others, Kumaraswamy said.

According to official data, in 2017-18, the Centre had released Rs 41,147 crore to the states as GST compensation to ensure that their revenue is protected at the level of 14 per cent over the base year tax collection in 2015-16, as per the official data.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, arun jaitley, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt has prepared revival plan for Air India: Jayant Sinha

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha also said that Air India has planned to monetise its unutilised and surplus immovable real estate assets over next few years. (Photo: PTI | File)

Transgender community protests against Transgender Persons Bill (2018) in Mumbai

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)

2 Navy personnel die after aircraft hangar collapses at Kochi Naval Base

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command. (Photo: File | Twitter @PIB_India)

8 cops suspended over Dalit's death in UP’s Amroha

Enraged over the death of Balkishan, a mob also went violent and ransacked the car of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). (Photo: ANI)

AIIMS doctor jumps to death after fight with wife in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

On Tuesday, Hauz Khas police station was informed at about 11.29 pm about the incident in Gautam Nagar, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham