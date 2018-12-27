search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jyoti Randhawa held on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Equipment used for hunting, a telescope-mounted .22 bore rifle, 80 live cartridges and cash were seized from his possession.
Golfer Jyoti Randhawa (2nd from left) arrested on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area, in Bahraich district, Wednesday. (PTI)
 Golfer Jyoti Randhawa (2nd from left) arrested on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area, in Bahraich district, Wednesday. (PTI)

Bahraich: Ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on Wednesday on charges of poaching in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s protected area in Uttar Pradesh and remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court, an officer said.

Randhawa, 46, was hunting in the forest area near the Motipur range along with his associate Mahesh Virajdar and was in possession of a loaded .22 bore rifle when both of them were arrested, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Ramesh Pandey alleged.

 

A deer hide, equipment used for hunting, the telescope-mounted .22 bore rifle, 80 live cartridges and three empty shells and some cash were seized from the SUV in which the two were travelling, he said.

Randhawa, ranked among the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009, has a farm house in Dudhwa-Katarniaghat forest area and was said to be staying there for the past few days.

The officer said a luxury SUV vehicle with registration number HR-26 DN-4299 was also seized from the golfer whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa.
Police slapped serious charges under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927 against him. He was later produced before magistrate Shikha Yadav, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Pandey said another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested along with Randhawa near the Motipur range of Katarniaghat in the reserve. He too was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The magistrate refused to grant bail to both of them.

Virajdar has served the Indian Navy as a Captain, a post equivalent to Colonel in the Indian Army and Group Captain in the IAF. He was court martialled four years ago on charges of committing certain financial irregularities.

Randhawa, who turned professional in 1994, has been a well-known name in Indian golf. He won 16 professional titles in all, eight of them on the Asian Tour. 

...
Tags: dudhwa tiger reserve, jyoti randhawa, judicial custody
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile apps used to avoid scrutiny

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Inspector General Alok Mittal said that the agency found a video where Suhail is demonstrating the method to complete a bomb circuit. (Representational Image)

Ahead of 2019, 4 new allies to join Left government in Kerala

The other LDF constituents are CPI(M), CPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and Congress (Secular). (Photo: File)

RBI sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

This comes after government officials pressured the RBI for weeks to accede to a range of demands, from handing over surplus reserves to the government to easing of lending curbs. (Photo: File)

EC bans all kinds of tobacco in polling booths during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Commission has asked all states and UTs to issue instructions to district electoral officers-cum-district magistrates to ensure prohibition of not just smoking, but also the use of chewable tobacco in all polling booths. (Representational Image)

‘Forget bullet trains’: BJP leader’s message to PM Modi after harrowing train ride

Chawla, a former Punjab minister, was travelling AC-3 on the Saryu-Yamuna train on December 22 and had been stuck for an extra 10 hours when she made the mobile phone video.  (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham