IRKED Maulana Badruddin Ajmal threatens journalist

Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday lost his cool and threatened a journalist from Assam of dire consequences during a media briefing when the former was asked whether his party would go with the Congress party or remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A video, where All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Mr Ajmal was seen threatening the scribe of dire consequences, went viral immediately after the press briefing that took place at Hatsingimari in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district.

Mr Ajmal was talking to media persons after felicitating the winning party candidates in the recently held Panchayat polls.

According to reporters present in the press conference, Mr Ajmal was not happy over the sarcastic remark of a particular reporter and accused him of

targeting him personally.

The incident has created anger among the journalists as video footage showed All India United Democratic Front MP also snatching away the boom of the television journalist.

Mr Ajmal who is MP from Dhubri also threatened, “I have thousands of people with me.”