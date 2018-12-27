search on deccanchronicle.com
Indian Army strengthens Indo-Myanmar border to curb trans-border crimes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
The vast stretch of Indo-Myanmar Border along North Eastern states of Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by Assam Rifles.
Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. (Representational Image | PTI)
Kolkata: The Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. It is increasing its "presence" and "occupying additional locations" to curb trans-border crimes.

The vast stretch of Indo-Myanmar Border along the North Eastern states of Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by the AR.

 

This unfenced border along very challenging terrain presents a huge challenge for the armed forces guarding it.

On Thursday, the Eastern Command said in a statement, "As part of the process of strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles has taken a number of steps to increase its presence in the remote border areas of Northeast."

The Eastern Command statement elaborated, "The AR is now in the process of occupying a number of additional locations all along the Indo-Myanmar border. The new move which has recently commenced aims at keeping a strict curb on illegal trans-border activities like smuggling of drugs, weapons and contraband items as also keep a check on un-authorised crossing of civilians in the border areas. The Army through Eastern Command is responsible for the operations in the Northeast and coordinates the operations of the AR along this border."

The development also comes close on the heels of visits by the Army personnel and their family members of India and Myanmar, which share a very long history of cordial relationship based on friendship and trust, to each other's country.

As a natural corollary to the long-standing friendship, both armed forces also share a very close relationship in terms of joint training and operations.

Taking the friendship to a new level in a unique initiative to encourage more people to people contact, 60 couples from the Eastern Command were on a two-day trip to Myanmar from December 23 to 25.

The Indian Army team consisted of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks, all part of the Eastern Command which guards the Indo-Myanmar border. 

As part of the same programme, 60 Army couples from the Myanmar Army were also on a reciprocal visit to Bodhgaya during the same time. 

The Eastern Command added, "Such visits between the armed forces personnel and their families add a new dimension to the already robust mechanism of defence cooperation and pave the way for a long-lasting and fruitful partnership between the two countries."

Tags: assam rifles, indian army, indo-myanmar border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




