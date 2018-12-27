search on deccanchronicle.com
I will smash your head, AIUDF chief threatens scribe, tries to hit him

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Ajmal allegedly tried to hit journalist too, while his supporters forced scribe to tender apologies publicly.
Hatsingimari: AIUDF chief and Member of Parliament Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday threatened to smash the head of a journalist, who asked him about the prospects of an alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Ajmal, who represents Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in Assam, allegedly tried to hit the journalist too, while his supporters forced the scribe to tender apologies publicly.

 

During a press interaction after a function where he felicitated the panchayat election winners of South Salmara district, the journalist asked AIUDF chief if he would ally with the Congress or the BJP in the future.

In response, Ajmal hurled abuse at the journalist: "You all are the same who just want to target me. Go dogs. For how much money have you been bought by the BJP? Go, even your father is on sale there. Get out of here or I will smash your head. Go file case against me. I have thousands of men employed to fight for me."

Snapping back at the journalist with a counter-question, the AIUDF chief said, "How much of money will you give? Is this a reporting? Journalists like you defame the entire community." The journalist is believed to have filed a complaint with the police against the lawmaker.

However, AIUDF chief informed the media that his party was looking forward to 'Mahagathbandhan,' which is going to take place in New Delhi. "We are looking forward to the formula being worked out under Mahagathbandhan in New Delhi," said Ajmal.

