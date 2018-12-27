search on deccanchronicle.com
CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays stone for new 14-storey building at RCC

The centre has only 432 beds at present.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils the foundation stone of the new multi-storey building at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) coming up at Medical College Campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. RCC director Rekha Nair, Health minister K.K. Shylaja and Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran look on. (DC)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone of the new 14-storeyed building coming up at the Regional Cancer Centre here at a function held on Wednesday. Currently, RCC is unable to meet the growing demand of the patients with the limited infrastructure. 

Patients are forced to wait for a longer duration due to lack of infrastructure including a limited number of beds and operation theatre. The centre has only 432 beds at present. Around 250 more beds will be added to the new building. According to the authorities, RCC will be able to provide better care for patients day and night.  The authorities are also planning to launch their second campus at the 11.7 acres land at Pulayanarkotta. The plan is to shift various branches at RCC not dealing with the patients including its research centre. 

 

Health Minister K. .K Shylaja, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Shashi Tharoor MP took part in the function. 
 

