Chennai will see AIADMK-BJP tie-up soon: Durai Murugan

Published Dec 27, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 1:34 am IST
 DMK treasurer Durai Murugan

Chennai: DMK treasurer Durai Murugan has said that the state would soon witness AIADMK-BJP combine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Durai Muragan condemned union minister Pon Radhakrishnan stating “the union minister knows nothing about history of Mullaiperiyar dam and he is dancing to the tunes of ruling AIADMK and putting the blame on DMK.”

 

Stating that even as Radhakrishnan was not aware of history of Mullaiperiyar dam the DMK senior leader said, “it is highly condemnable that he belittles achievements of DMK stalwart Kalaignar and this can’t be tolerated by DMK cadres.”

The union minister should understand that he constructed instable causeway in Kanyakumari district and instructed PWD engineers to attend on repairing works after works were completed, Durai Murugan recalled.

“On Cauvery row, the BJP at the Centre maintained stony silence and betrayed the state. The AIADMK too acted in the same manner,” he said.

“Even the ruling AIADMK remained passive and mute spectator on host of issues ranging from Cauvery issue to Mekedatu dam, it continuously supported the BJP,” the deputy leader of Opposition said, and added that it was a clear indication that the BJP would forge alliance with AIADMK, as predicted by DMK chief M.K Stalin.

When Stalin recently attended opposition parties meeting in Delhi, he discussed Mekedatu dam issue with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi. “Yet, the Union minister is acting, as if he knows nothing and it is yet another example, he was instructed by his party managers to speak in support of AIADMK,” he lashed out.

“It is our chief (Stalin), who is striving hard to reestablish farmers’ rights. Be it, Mullaiperiyar issue or Mekedatu issue, it’s our chief, who stands up for the farming community,” Durai Murugan said. 

