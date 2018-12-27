search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre gives 6-months extension to complete update of NRC by June 30

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
The draft NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.
In a notification, the Registrar General of India said the decision has been taken as the exercise to enumerate citizens in the NRC, a list of Assam's residents, could not be completed within the specified date of December 31, 2018. (Photo: PTI | File)
 In a notification, the Registrar General of India said the decision has been taken as the exercise to enumerate citizens in the NRC, a list of Assam's residents, could not be completed within the specified date of December 31, 2018. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Centre has given an extension of six months to complete the ongoing exercise for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam by June 30.

In a notification, the Registrar General of India said the decision has been taken as the exercise to enumerate citizens in the NRC, a list of Assam's residents, could not be completed within the specified date of December 31, 2018.

 

"The central government has considered it necessary and expedient in the public interest to complete the said enumeration in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, 1951, by the 30th day of June, 2019," the notification, issued by Registrar General of India, Sailesh, said.

On December 6, 2013, the government had issued the first notification setting a deadline of three years for completion of the entire NRC process. However, since then, five extensions were given by the government in regular intervals as the exercise has not yet been completed.

"Now, therefore, pursuant to the provisions of sub-rule (3) of rule 4A of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 and in supersession of the notification number S.O.3715(E), dated the 30th July, 2018, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such super session, the Registrar General of Citizen Registration, hereby, notifies that the enumeration in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, 1951, in respect of the State of Assam shall be completed within the period ending on the 30th day of June, 2019," the notification said.

The draft NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. There has been a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the draft NRC.

The current process of claims and objections to the draft NRC will come to an end on December 31 and after that the final list is expected to be published.

For the claims and objections process, forms are available in 2,500 Seva Kendras in Assam, where people can file their appeal in their respective areas. People can file corrections to their names that are in the draft and also raise objections against suspected foreigners.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh, was carried out only in Assam, which faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century. When the NRC was first prepared in Assam way back in 1951, the state had 80 lakh citizens.

According to the 2011 census, Assam's total population is over 3.11 crore. The process of identification of illegal immigrants in the state has been widely debated and become a contentious issue in state politics.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the All Assam Students Union in 1979. It culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in presence of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

...
Tags: national register of citizens, assam, illegal immigrants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

35 students on way to attend PM's rally in Dharamshala injured as bus overturns

The bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka CM meets Jaitley, seeks extension of GST compensation period

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Thursday and sought extension of the GST compensation period till 2025. (Photo: Twitter | @CMofKarnataka)

Govt has prepared revival plan for Air India: Jayant Sinha

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha also said that Air India has planned to monetise its unutilised and surplus immovable real estate assets over next few years. (Photo: PTI | File)

Transgender community protests against Transgender Persons Bill (2018) in Mumbai

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)

2 Navy personnel die after aircraft hangar collapses at Kochi Naval Base

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command. (Photo: File | Twitter @PIB_India)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham