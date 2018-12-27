search on deccanchronicle.com
AIIMS doctor jumps to death after fight with wife in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 11:10 am IST
The deceased has been identified as Manish Sharma, a native of Nagaur in Rajasthan, police said.
 On Tuesday, Hauz Khas police station was informed at about 11.29 pm about the incident in Gautam Nagar, police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 34-year-old AIIMS doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the fourth floor of his apartment over a petty issue in south Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Sharma, a native of Nagaur in Rajasthan, they said.

 

On Tuesday, Hauz Khas police station was informed at about 11.29 pm about the incident in Gautam Nagar, police said.

On reaching the spot, police learnt that the victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by his friends and neighbours, a senior police officer said.

As per the enquiry conducted at the spot, Dr Sharma was a senior resident doctor at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was preparing for DM. He got married to Tripti Chaudhary, who was a senior resident doctor at PGI Chandigarh, six months back, the officer said.

On the day of the incident, the victim picked up a quarrel with his wife over some trivial issue following which he took some pills and hard drinks, the officer added.

The woman was somehow rescued by the neighbours. However, when Dr Sharma was alone in his apartment, he jumped off from the balcony of his apartment, he said.

Dr Sharma was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and his body was handed over to his family after a postmortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Tags: aiims, aiims doctor commits suicide, delhi police, aiims trauma centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




