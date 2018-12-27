search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

16 passengers fall ill after fire breaks out in Kolkata Metro coach

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 27, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Fire has been doused with help of fire hydrants. Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management were also present.
Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station. (Photo: ANI)
 Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Several passengers were taken ill after smoke was detected inside a coach of the Kolkata Metro during the peak hour on Thursday, officials said.

Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.

 

The fire has been doused with help of fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management were present at the spot.

"A lot of smoke was seen as soon as the train left the platform. We understood since there is smoke, there must be fire somewhere. We switched off the power connection and took up efforts to douse the fire. We have rescued all the passengers and there has been no casualty," Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.

Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner said, “There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident, there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro.”

Metro services have been temporarily suspended.

...
Tags: kolkata metro, kolkata metro fire, smoke in kolkata metro
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill after Congress, AIADMK walk out

The Triple Talaq Bill has been passed in the absence of Congress and AIADMK lawmakers who staged a walkout minutes ahead of voting. (Representational Image)

TN teen who donated blood to pregnant woman attempts suicide knowing he has HIV

A pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu contracted HIV after blood transfusion at a government hospital in Virudhunagar district's Sattur. (Representational Image)

Assam Rifles strengthens Indo-Myanmar border to curb trans-border crimes

Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. (Representational Image | PTI)

Stand by sentiments expressed by my party president: Anupriya Patel

'My party's president has already expressed the sentiments of the party. I stand by it,' Union Minister Anupriya Patel said outside the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Triple talaq bill about justice: Govt as Oppn seeks bill be sent to Parl panel

Speaking in Lok Sabha before moving the resolution, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the triple talaq bill, which seeks imprisonment for Muslim men accused of instant divorce, is not about politics but empowerment and justice for women. (Photo: File | Screengrab LSTV)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham