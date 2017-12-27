search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MoS Hegde’s ‘change constitution’ remark evokes protest in RS

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
Cong, SP, BSP members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans seeking removal of Ananth Kumar Hegde.
Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks about the constitution. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks about the constitution. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: A united Opposition on Wednesday disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha protesting against controversial comments reportedly made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on changing the Constitution and secularism.

Congress, SP and BSP members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans seeking removal of Hegde and forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

 

The trouble started during the laying of the official papers on the table of the House as opposition members shouted "shame, shame" when Hegde, who is Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, rose to lay the papers listed against his name.

Read: We're here to change the Constitution: Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a clarification from the Minister as he could leave the House soon after laying papers.

True to this, Hegde sat in the House for a while listening to opposition protests against his controversial statement that the BJP would change the Constitution by excluding Secularism from the preamble. Soon thereafter, he left the House.

Azad asked if a minister does not believe in the Constitution, does he has a right to remain as a minister.

"Minister who has no faith in the Constitution has no right to be a minister. He has no right to be a Member of Parliament," he said.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress) said secularism is inscribed in the preamble of the Constitution and asked if a minister is allowed to denounce the same preamble in public.

Naresh Agarwal (SP) said the Constitution is the Ramayana and Gita of democracy and any minister who abuses it and its founder Baba Saheb Ambedkar should be removed.

At this, Naidu interjected to ask members not to bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into the controversy. But the opposition members remained unrelenting and trooped into the well raising slogans.

Naidu asked members not to raise slogans and ordered that nothing they were saying would go on record. He then allowed Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and

Empowerment and Republican Party of India founder Ramdas Athawale to speak.

Athawale praised the Prime Minister for honouring the memory of Ambedkar with a fitting memorial and said it was Congress which had insulted Ambedkar.

"Don't create a ruckus. You are going to be defeated in general elections in 2019 and 2024," Athawale told the opposition.

Subramanian Swamy (BJP) claimed Ambedkar did not include the word secularism in the Constitution.

Naidu tried to restore order but all his efforts went in vain. "How much should I tolerate. This is not acceptable. This is not done," he said as slogan shouting continued unabated.

As opposition members continued their noisy protest and demanded a discussion on the issue, Naidu said no discussion can take place without a proper notice.

The speaker then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Tags: protests in rajya sabha, anant kumar hegde, ruckus in rajya sabha, change constitution remark of ananth kumar hegde
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

We're here to change the Constitution: Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Man earns postgraduate degree in Economics at 98

Raj Kumar Vaish had enrolled in MA (Economics) in 2015. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After a dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

After a bitter fallout, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble seem to have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo: AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal CM; Modi, Amit Shah attends event

52-year-old five-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur (R) was picked to be the hill state's 14th chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election even as the party swept 44 of the state's 68 seats.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife faced the verbal assault from the Pakistan media as they were forced to wait for their car after emerging from the foreign office after their meeting with the former navy officer. (Photo: Screengrab)

After strike across LoC, Pak says India's claims 'figment of imagination'

Pak Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to 'respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.' (Photo: PTI | Representational)

India should wage war against Pak to tear it into 4 pieces: Subramanian Swamy

Calling Pakistan an 'envious and vengeful' country, he ruled out the possibility of other countries joining the conflict in the event of an Indo-Pak war. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's claims baseless, Jadhav's wife's shoes had something inside: Pak

A statement released by the foreign ministry said if India was serious about the allegations, it could have raised it on the spot with the media, which was available at a safe distance. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham