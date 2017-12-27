search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa death probe panel issues notice to Dhinakaran, 4 others

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year at the Apollo Hospitals after being treated for 75 days.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year at the Apollo Hospitals here after being treated for 75 days for infection and other problems. (Photo: File)
 Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year at the Apollo Hospitals here after being treated for 75 days for infection and other problems. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A one-man inquiry commission on the death of J Jayalalithaa has issued notice to rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran seeking information known to him on her hospitalisation and treatment.

Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's niece Krishnapriya, two government doctors and S Poongundran, who had served as an aide to the late chief minister, have been issued summons, commission sources said on Wednesday.

 

The panel headed by retired high court judge A Arumughaswamy had last week issued summons to Sasikala, close confidant of, and Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment
provided to her.

Several people, including Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa, have already deposed before the commission.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year at the Apollo Hospitals here after being treated for 75 days for infection and other problems.

The state government on September 25 set up the commission in the backdrop of suspicions raised by several persons, including former rebel AIADMK leader and now deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and his followers, regarding the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death.

The term of the commission which ended on December 24 has been extended by six months, the sources said, adding that the latest summons were issued on Tuesday.

They said Dhinakaran, nephew of Sasikala, was directed to submit within a week documents and evidence in his possession in respect of Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and medical treatment till her demise.

He, however, need not personally appear before the commission and if needed will be asked to do so subsequently, the sources said.

Poongundran has been asked to immediately furnish information related to the employees of the late leader's Poes Garden household and their contact details.

Krishnapriya, daughter of Sasikala's brother, has been directed to appear before the commission on January 2. She had recently said a video purportedly showing
Jayalalithaa in a hospital and released by Dhinakaran's loyalist P Vetrivel, was shot by Sasikala at the request of the late leader.

Krishnapriya has condemned the release of the video clip by Vetriivel on December 20.

Sudha Seshayyan and Sathyabama, both doctors, reportedly privy to some information in respect of Jayalalithaa's treatment and subsequent death, were also asked to appear during the first week of January next.

The purported video of Jayalalithaa was made available to the commission by Vetriivel on Tuesday following summons to him, the sources added.

Vetriivel has said he released the video on his own in view of suspicions being raised against Sasikala over the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22 last year.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, j jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death probe, jayalalithaa death probe panel
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VIP benefit? UP govt withdraws 22-yr-old case against Yogi Adityanath

Before the bill was tabled, Adityanath told the House that 20,000 'politically-motivated' cases were filed across the state over protest demonstrations. (Photo: PTI/File)

Triple talaq bill not acceptable if against Quran: Muslim women's law board

In August, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is 'void', 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'. (Photo: Representational/File)

Year ender 2017: The many first steps India took to embrace transgender people

Though the transgender people got a legal recognition, it was not a smooth sailing for them because the social stigmas linked to the community continue to exist in the society.

Malegaon blast case: Purohit, Sadhvi, to face trial under anti-terror law

On September 29, 2008, a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at Malegaon in Nashik district, killed six people and injured several others. (Photo: DC/PTI)

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham