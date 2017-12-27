search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal CM; Modi, Amit Shah attends event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Thakur took oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony in presence of Modi, Amit Shah, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders.
52-year-old five-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur (R) was picked to be the hill state's 14th chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election even as the party swept 44 of the state's 68 seats.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 52-year-old five-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur (R) was picked to be the hill state's 14th chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election even as the party swept 44 of the state's 68 seats.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. 

The new government led by Jai Ram Thakur took the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

 

Along with Thakur several others were also sworn-in by Governor Acharya Dev Vrat.

Mahendra Singh, Kishan Kapoor, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Choudhary, Ram Lal Markanda, Virender Kanwar and Vikram Singh also took oath as cabinet ministers of Himachal Pradesh government.

"People have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations," said the newly-elect chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old five-time legislator was picked to be the hill state's 14th chief minister after PK Dhumal, projected by the BJP for the top post, lost his election even as the party swept 44 of the state's 68 seats. 

The Ridge Ground turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and cut outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominating the scene.

Massive security and other arrangements have been made for the grand function and the Ridge, Annandale helipad and Jubbar-Hatti airport were under the protection of the SPG.

Earlier, chief minister designate Thakur, Union minister Nadda, former chief minister Dhumal and incharge for party affairs, Pandey visited the Ridge and reviewed the arrangements.

About 1,000 security men have been deployed on security duty besides intelligence men in plain clothes.

Security has been beefed up and sharp shooters have been deployed at several locations and all entry points at interstate borders are under vigil. 

Besides seating arrangements at Ridge, LCD screens have been installed outside the venue to facilitate viewers watch the ceremony.

This is for the fourth time that the swearing in ceremony is taking place outside Raj Bhawan at the Ridge.

Dr Y S Parmar was administered oath at the Ridge in the presence of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi after Himachal attained statehood on January 25, 1971.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: jai ram thakur, himachal pradesh chief minister, jai ram thakur swear-in as himachal cm, narendra modi
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Man earns postgraduate degree in Economics at 98

Raj Kumar Vaish had enrolled in MA (Economics) in 2015. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After a dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

After a bitter fallout, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble seem to have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo: AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife faced the verbal assault from the Pakistan media as they were forced to wait for their car after emerging from the foreign office after their meeting with the former navy officer. (Photo: Screengrab)

After strike across LoC, Pak says India's claims 'figment of imagination'

Pak Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to 'respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.' (Photo: PTI | Representational)

India should wage war against Pak to tear it into 4 pieces: Subramanian Swamy

Calling Pakistan an 'envious and vengeful' country, he ruled out the possibility of other countries joining the conflict in the event of an Indo-Pak war. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's claims baseless, Jadhav's wife's shoes had something inside: Pak

A statement released by the foreign ministry said if India was serious about the allegations, it could have raised it on the spot with the media, which was available at a safe distance. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: No white topping without alternative route

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj said, “We have been receiving a lot of complaints about traffic jams because of white topping works.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham