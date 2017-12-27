search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dhinakaran loyalist who released Jaya hospital video, moves Madras HC, seeks bail

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
The release of the video, a day before the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll in Chennai, had triggered a political controversy.
Vetriivel in his petition, submitted that he apprehended arrest in the case filed by the police and sought the relief. (Photo: File)
 Vetriivel in his petition, submitted that he apprehended arrest in the case filed by the police and sought the relief. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Disqualified AIADMK MLA P Vetriivel has moved the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him for releasing a video, purportedly showing late party chief J Jayalalithaa lying on a hospital bed.

Vetriivel, a staunch loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, in his petition, submitted that he apprehended arrest in the case filed by the police and sought the relief.

 

He moved the high court as the district principal sessions court here had, last week, rejected his plea for anticipatory bail. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Vetriivel had, on December 20, released the video clip which showed a frail looking Jayalalithaa in a night suit and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw.

The release of the video, a day before the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll in Chennai, had triggered a political controversy with the ruling AIADMK objecting to it.

On a complaint from the returning officer that the release of the video violated the poll code and the Representation of the People Act, the city police had registered a case against Vetriivel.

Besides, the one-man commission probing Jayalalithaa's death had also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against the AIADMK leader.

Defending his action, Vetriivel has said he released the video as suspicions were raised as regards the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and subsequent death of Jayalalithaa.

The RK Nagar bypoll was won by Dhinakaran, who had contested as an Independent candidate. 

Tags: p vetriivel, madras high court, jayalalithaa hospital video, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa death probe panel issues notice to Dhinakaran, 4 others

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year at the Apollo Hospitals here after being treated for 75 days for infection and other problems. (Photo: File)

VIP benefit? UP govt withdraws 22-yr-old case against Yogi Adityanath

Before the bill was tabled, Adityanath told the House that 20,000 'politically-motivated' cases were filed across the state over protest demonstrations. (Photo: PTI/File)

Triple talaq bill not acceptable if against Quran: Muslim women's law board

In August, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is 'void', 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'. (Photo: Representational/File)

Year ender 2017: The many first steps India took to embrace transgender people

Though the transgender people got a legal recognition, it was not a smooth sailing for them because the social stigmas linked to the community continue to exist in the society.

Malegaon blast case: Purohit, Sadhvi, to face trial under anti-terror law

On September 29, 2008, a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at Malegaon in Nashik district, killed six people and injured several others. (Photo: DC/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham