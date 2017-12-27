search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP will come to power in Telangana, says state party president Laxman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 3:32 am IST
We are set to fight and win against the KCR-led TRS government, which has lost faith of people, says Laxman.
BJP state president Dr K. Laxman on Tuesday said that his party will come to power in Telangana.
Hyderabad: BJP State President Dr K. Laxman on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party will emerge as a political alternative for the people of Telangana in 2018.

He said the year 2017 had been nationally and regionally momentous for the BJP.

 

In an yearend interaction with media persons, Dr Laxman said that his party has gone deep into hearts of masses in the villages of the state. 

“We are set to fight and win against the KCR-led TRS government, which has lost faith of people,” Dr Laxman explained.

He said the people of Telangana have waited patiently for over three years to see if Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao could deliver on his manifesto promises, but they were all left totally hopeless. 

The state BJP president said that the Congress on the other hand does not have anything new to offer to the people of Telangana.

He said the Congress will be rejected by the people of Telangana as they are being rejected everywhere in India.

“The situation of the Congress is pathetic across the country. It is going to be  no different in Telangana. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders are only day-dreaming about coming to power in the state,” the state BJP president and Musheerabad MLA said.

Reiterating the party stand that it will not have any alliances or tie-ups with any political party in Telangana, Dr Laxman said the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections alone and come to power in the state.

In July, the BJP had said that it was preparing an action plan with the aim of winning the Legislative Assembly in Telangana.

The roadmap includes taking the policies of the Modi government to the voters, fighting against the alleged anti-people policies of the TRS government and reaching out to different sections of the society.

Tags: dr k. laxman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


