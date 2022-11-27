  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2022 States can set time ...
Nation, Current Affairs

States can set time limit if Governor delays: SC former judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 27, 2022, 9:42 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 9:42 am IST
Former Supreme Court judge B.P. Jeevan Reddy (DC)
 Former Supreme Court judge B.P. Jeevan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad: Former Supreme Court judge B.P. Jeevan Reddy on Saturday said that Governor’s offices delaying approvals for Bills passed by the legislature may lead to the enactment of a law to set a timeframe for Governors to give their assent.

Reddy, who had headed the Law Commission of India, said, “If a Governor sits on a decision of the state without forwarding it to the assent of the President and without conveying any decision on the subject, states may make laws fixing timeframes. Things that should be done in good faith should never be dragged.”

Speaking as the chief guest of the Constitution Day programme organised by the Telangana High Court Advocates at the Bar Association Hall on the High Court premises, Reddy said that although there is no written text in the Constitution a about few practices and conventions, conventions emanating from good Parliamentary practices acquired the status of ‘binding precedents’ over time.

Reddy said that although Governors can send Bills back for reconsideration, they will have to give their assent the second time, even if it is passed again without any change.

Sharing an experience, wherein a Governor was insisting that vice chancellors of various universities must be removed — citing one such instance by the Supreme Court — over being appointed in contravention to the law, Reddy said that the call may be right, but that the decision would have to be taken by the state government or moved through courts again.

Attorney-General B.S. Prasad, THCAA executive members V. Raghunath, Pasham Krishna Reddy, Jalli Narender, Gadipally Malla Reddy and Nagaraju, and other advocates took part in the event.

...
Tags: constitution day, constitution day celebrations, b.p. jeevan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

News

34 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims in Varanasi rescued after boat mishap

TTD chairman and regional coordinator of YSRC for Vizag Y.V. Subba Reddy

Dental college to be set up in Vizag, says Subba Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)

India now honours unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of Modi's rally

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons. (Image: AFP/representational purpose)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->