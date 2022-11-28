  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2022 PM's praise for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 8:49 am IST
A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)
 A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

WARANGAL: There was a sense of pride among the Sircilla people, particularly the weavers’ community, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded weaver Yeldi Hari Prasad for crafting the G20 logo on a cloth. The praise came during the PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday.

Since India is hosting the G20 summit next year, Hari Prasad wove the G20 logo with his hands on a cloth and sent it to the Prime Minister as a gift.

Speaking at the 95th Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM expressed his pleasant surprise at seeing the unique gift from the weaver from Sircilla, Telangana. Along with the unique gift, Hari Prasad also sent a letter explaining the issues faced by the community members, the PM said. 

The Prime Minister praised Hari Prasad for his extraordinary skills in making such a logo on cloth. Locals and the weavers’ community of Sircilla town were overwhelmed after hearing about the PM’s reference to their own Hari Prasad Community members gathered around Prasad and praised him.

...
Tags: narendra modi, handloom weavers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Women working as helpers in farms alongside men is a common sight across India. (DC File Photo)

All about autonomy: single women farmers form collective, become entrepreneurs

Except in Telangana, Balamurugan owns hotels in all states where he runs his drugs ‘business’. (Representative picture/ DC)

Hyd police dig deep into Balamurugan’s drugs trade

MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao and MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the inauguration of a flyover recently in Hyderabad. (File photo/ DC)

Netizens tell KTR to focus on all Metro lines, not just Hitec City

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G-20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BJP leaders waves at supporters at a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Kheda district. (PTI Photo)

PM gives shout-out to TS weaver over India's G20 meet

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

Assam withdraws travel curbs, but border still tense

Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat. (PTI)

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->