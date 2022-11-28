PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

WARANGAL: There was a sense of pride among the Sircilla people, particularly the weavers’ community, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded weaver Yeldi Hari Prasad for crafting the G20 logo on a cloth. The praise came during the PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday.

Since India is hosting the G20 summit next year, Hari Prasad wove the G20 logo with his hands on a cloth and sent it to the Prime Minister as a gift.

Speaking at the 95th Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM expressed his pleasant surprise at seeing the unique gift from the weaver from Sircilla, Telangana. Along with the unique gift, Hari Prasad also sent a letter explaining the issues faced by the community members, the PM said.

The Prime Minister praised Hari Prasad for his extraordinary skills in making such a logo on cloth. Locals and the weavers’ community of Sircilla town were overwhelmed after hearing about the PM’s reference to their own Hari Prasad Community members gathered around Prasad and praised him.