  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2022 Latest video shows h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 27, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 10:33 am IST
The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)
 The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

New Delhi: The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The purported footage that emerged according to the sources on Sunday morning was dated September 13, 15 and October 1 in which the visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the Minister's bed. In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jail Delhi Minister. The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the November 26 video of Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Then he was served 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved.

Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside jail, he added.

Slamming Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Poonawalla asked whether Jain was kept as a minister despite getting no relief from courts so that he could do "Vasooli" and can also get VIP maalish?

The BJP leader demanded that Satyendra Jain be sacked and Kejriwal should apologise to the entire nation for defending a child rapist as a therapist and insulting physiotherapy.

Earlier on November 22, Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were aware of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail after a video of the minister had surfaced.

"The whole matter was in the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, but they are trying to fool the people that this was physiotherapy being done by a rapist," Shehzad Poonawalla had said while talking to ANI.

Poonawalla had said that the person whom Kejriwal and Sisodia were passing off as a physiotherapist was actually a potential rapist and that too a rapist of young children who is involved in cases and the section 376 of IPC under POCSO Act.
Poonawalla had said that this shows that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were not just passing off physiotherapy but actually defending "corruption therapy".

...
Tags: tihar jail, aap minister satyendar jain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 27 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running footage from inside jail
Fresh videos showing Satyendar Jain having raw food emerge from jail

Latest From Nation

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Former Supreme Court judge B.P. Jeevan Reddy (DC)

States can set time limit if Governor delays: SC former judge

News

34 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims in Varanasi rescued after boat mishap

TTD chairman and regional coordinator of YSRC for Vizag Y.V. Subba Reddy

Dental college to be set up in Vizag, says Subba Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)

India now honours unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of Modi's rally

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons. (Image: AFP/representational purpose)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->