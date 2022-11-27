  
KCR to lay foundation for airport metro on Dec 9, says KTR

Published Nov 27, 2022, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 6:21 pm IST
 Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for metro rail route connecting the Mindspace Junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on December 9.

"Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31-km long & will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 Cr," Rama Rao said in a tweet on Sunday.

The metro rail connectivity to the airport is expected to ease traffic hassles in the already congested western part of Hyderabad.

Speaking after inaugurating the Shilpa Layout flyover in Gachibowli on Friday, the minister blamed the Central government for delay in infrastructure projects.

“We are negotiating with the Centre for funds. Even if the Centre does not cooperate,Telangana government will undertake the 63-km Metro second phase with its own funds from BHEL to Lakdikapul (26 kms), LB Nagar to Nagole (5 kms) and Mindspace to RGIA airport (36 kms," he said.

 

