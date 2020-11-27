The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2020 PM bats for simultan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM bats for simultaneous elections, single voters’ list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 27, 2020, 8:45 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 8:45 am IST
The PM also emphasised the need for coordination between the three wings of the state – the legislature, executive and judiciary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for his oft-repeated concept of “One Nation, One Election”, saying it wasn’t just a matter of debate, but what the country needed. He also suggested that the Election Commission prepare a single voters’ list for all elections — Lok Sabha, Assembly and panchayats, saying separate lists were a “waste of resources”.

“One nation, one election isn’t just a matter of debate, this is the need for India. Elections are held at different places every few months. The effect it has on development work is known to all,” Mr Modi said in a virtual address at the 80th All-India Presiding Officers Conference.

 

He said a single voters’ list was desirable. “Only one voters’ list should be used for the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why are we wasting time and money on these lists?” he said.

Speaking on the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need for coordination between the legislature, executive and judiciary.

“Our Constitution has many features, but a special feature is the importance given to duties. Mahatma Gandhi was very keen on this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded.”

 

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the PM paid homage to the victims, and said India was fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terrorists from Pakistan killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, in a 60-hour siege.

“Many people died in that terror attack, and people of many nationalities were the victims. I pay my homage to all. I bow down to the security personnel who lost their lives in the attack.”

The PM also emphasised the need for coordination between the three wings of the state – the legislature, executive and judiciary -- and said everything from these institutions’ role to decorum was spelt out in the Constitution.

 

...
Tags: one nation one election, pm modi, single election, single voters list


Latest From Nation

On November 19, the bench had directed the health department that the number of tests should be increased to 50,000 on a daily basis and one day within a week, the tests must be increased to one lakh.

Telangana High Court issues contempt notice over Covid tests

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

A Girl covering plastic covers her head to protecting rains due to the Nivar cyclone in Vijayawada on Thursday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Cyclone Nivar rips apart villages in Andhra Pradesh

The state BJP chief mocked the CM for claiming to have specific information on communal clashes but not taking any action against the culprits.

Take action against all communal elements, demands Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amaravati land scam: SC stays HC gag order on media from publishing news on FIR

The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against the September 15 order of high court. (PTI)

Security forces hunt tunnels along LoC with hi-tech gadgets

Security personel stand gurad beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly to bring 'love jihad' law, make it non-bailable offence

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. (PTI)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham