Six 'wanted' Naxals surrender in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Six wanted Naxals, including five women, surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, an official said.

One of those who surrendered was identified as Sandeep alias Maharu Wadde (30), the Kasunsur Dalam commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.25 lakh.

He was allegedly involved in a number of cases of killing, encounters and blasts in Gadchiroli, located around 170 km from here, a police spokesperson said.

Besides, five women Naxals, all carrying cash rewards in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh, also turned themselves in before the police.

They were identified as Manisha alias Gangabai Kurchami (30), Swarupa alias Sarita Aatla (23), Agnialias Nila Tulavi (25), Mamita alias Mamta Pallo (20) and Tulsi alias Maase Korami (24), the official said.

As many as 29 Naxals have surrendered before the police in Gadchiroli this year, he added.

