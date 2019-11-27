Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2019 Sharad Pawar has for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sharad Pawar has forgiven Ajit after he admitted his 'mistake': Nawab Malik

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
NCP had earlier replaced Ajit Pawar as legislature party leader with Jayant Patil.
'He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed," Malik told ANI while replying to a question about Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)
 'He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed," Malik told ANI while replying to a question about Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that party chief has forgiven his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week.

"In the end, he admitted his mistake. It is a family matter and Pawar Sahib has forgiven him. He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed," Malik told ANI while replying to a question about Ajit Pawar.

 

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has also said that he was with NCP and still with the party

"I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP", Pawar told reporters.

Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

NCP has earlier replaced Ajit Pawar as legislature party leader with Jayant Patil.

Sharad Pawar has earlier said that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the NCP.

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, congress, ajit pawar, nawab malik
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore project here on September 14, 2017. (Photo: File | Representational)

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train not our priority': Sena leader

'Who broke the mandate first? I clearly think it was done by the Shiv Sena first. I am quite clear that Shiv Sena violated the spirit of mandate. No one tells Shiv Sena about this,' said Shah. (Photo: File)

'It is Shiv Sena which insulted the mandate, not BJP': Amit Shah

The former revenue minister, Eknath Khadse, who resigned in 2016 over allegations of corruption, said leaders like him, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde and some others were 'deliberately kept out' of the state election campaign. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Leaders like me could've helped BJP win more seats': Khadse

Besides, five women Naxals, all carrying cash rewards in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh, also turned themselves in before the police. (Photo: Twitter)

Six 'wanted' Naxals surrender in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Here’s why Maharashtra MLAs took oath without a CM and government

State Vidhan Bhawan’s in-charge secretary Rajendra Bhagawat told PTI that during the last couple of decades, the chief minister was sworn in first followed by other members. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

An assault on President's office: Chidambaram slams BJP over Maharashtra issue

'Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?,

Three wheels are better than two wheels: Ashok Chavan on Maharashtra coalition govt

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis for his 'three wheels' remark. (Photo: ANI)

'Reap what you sow': HDK taunts Fadnavis for toppling his govt in K'taka

The former Karnataka CM further, on Twitter wrote, 'Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price.' (Photo: File)

Sena, NCP, Cong to decide portfolio-sharing in few days: Balasaheb Thorat

Asked about rumours that he may be appointed the deputy chief minister, Thorat said,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham