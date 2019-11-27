Security tightened at Sabarimala

The action comes in the wake of ‘Bhumata Brigade’ founder Trupti Desai and activist Bindu Ammini arriving in Kochi in a bid to visit the Sabarimala temple.

Kochi: The police has tightened the security in and around Sabarimala, with most of the vehicles, including KSRTC buses, being checked at Nilackal to prevent young women from proceeding to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

“We’ve issued an alert to all units. Already around 2,800 security personnel have been deployed there,” said R. Jose, deputy superintendent of District Special Branch.

The action comes in the wake of ‘Bhumata Brigade’ founder Trupti Desai and activist Bindu Ammini arriving in Kochi in a bid to visit the Sabarimala temple.

However, the police refused to provide them protection in line with the state government’s decision not to allow the entry of women of all ages till it gets clarity on the issue from the Supreme Court.

Devaswom Board president N. Vasu claimed that the arrival of Desai and her team in Kochi was a conspiracy.