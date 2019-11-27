'Reap what you sow': HDK taunts Fadnavis for toppling his govt in K'taka

The former Karnataka CM further, on Twitter wrote, 'Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price.' (Photo: File)

Bangalore: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on three-day Maharashtra CM Fadnavis' resignation said, ''I am sad to hear that Devendra Fadnavis has quit. Actually, I should have been the happiest man. Was it not he who gave everything to BJP to topple my government? Time takes care of everything.''

Kumaraswamy was referring to the dramatic phase in Karnataka politics when 14 Congress and three JDS 'rebel' MLAs were closeted in Mumbai in revolt against their parties, and later joined hands with the BJP. This led to the collapse of HDK's government in Karnataka.

The former Karnataka CM further, on Twitter wrote, ''Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price.''

''Hope Maharashtra setback dawns wisdom on BJP to shed its LUST for power, game of toppling govts and forcing unwanted elections,'' he further wrote.

Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy chief minister on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Supreme Court ordered the BJP to take a floor test to prove it has the numbers along with Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

Left without any option, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also resigned soon after, barely 80 hours after he took oath in a rather covert operation early Saturday morning.

