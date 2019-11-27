Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2019 ‘My responsibi ...
‘My responsibility is over’: Sanjay Raut as Uddhav set for new role as Maharashtra CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 27, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
The senior leader also tweeted a few lines in Hindi as the Sena would begin a new chapter in its history.
The 59-year-old Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take oath at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28, capping more than a month of political uncertainty in Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who has been at the front leading the efforts of his party during talks with the NCP and the Congress on Wednesday said that his responsibility was now over as his party chief Uddhav Thackeray was all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Raut said he was not Chanakya but a Shiv Sena warrior.

“From the time of Balasaheb Thackeray, he has given me a lot of such responsibilities. I did not cling to them. I told Uddhav Thackeray the same thing yesterday: Now my responsibility is over,” he said.

 

The senior leader also tweeted a few lines in Hindi as the Sena would begin a new chapter in its history.  

The 59-year-old Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take oath at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28, capping more than a month of political uncertainty in Maharashtra.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, have submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the Governor.

 

...
