Maharashtra govt: Committed to a new Maharashtra, says Aaditya

Mumbai: A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced here on Wednesday to administer oath to the newly-elected members. In the House, pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambar administered the oath. Kolambkar was appointed as the pro-tem speaker by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening.

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on Tuesday after the top court asked Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. Fadnavis submitted his resignation barely an hour after Ajit Pawar resigned from his post.

Now, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the new chief minister, and the swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place on November 28 at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

On late Tuesday night, Uddhav reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

11:50 am: Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray said, “We are committed to making a new Maharashtra. There are several first time MLAs and we all felt proud while taking oath. Want to serve the people of the state.”

11:45 am: “I will say the right thing at the right time, don't worry,” Fadnavis on if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar.

09:20 am: Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said that no decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM.

09:15 am: Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

08:25 am: Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe said, “We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra.”

08:23 am: Newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs take oath at the special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

08:10 am: NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “Lot of new responsibility. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us.”

08:05 am: Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today.

07:59 am: NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule arrive at the Assembly, ahead of the first session of the new Assembly today.

07:45 am: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, ahead of the first session of new Assembly today. From 8.00 am onwards, oath will be administered to the MLAs in the Assembly.

