Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao flaunts Brand Telangana in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said that the State Government was determined to upgrade its infrastructure across various sectors. A case in point is the Metro connectivity that facilitates around three lakh commuters every day.

He made this observation while addressing the core session on Enhancing capability-states gearing up in the CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave 2019- The 'Central' role of states in India's Infrastructure build -out in New Delhi.

 

Dwelling about the way the youngest State, Telangana, combated challenges without compromising on good governance in the last five years, he said that the policies adopted by the State were tailor-made to suit the expectations and requirements of the people.

Maintaining that there was a balanced approach towards building infrastructure, as also financial discipline, he said that the State should focus on innovation, infrastructure and inclusion.

Mr Rama Rao explained that the government has invested Rs 45, 000 crore in providing safe drinking water to all households by construction of 50 new water treatment plants, 19 new intake wells, 19,000 service tanks besides constructing 1.05 lakh kms of water pipe lines.

He pointed out that the infrastructure created under Mission Bhagiratha is four times more than what has been created since independence.

He said that 26 ongoing irrigation schemes in the State will create irrigation ayacut of 6880161 acres.

Telangana has the distinction of putting in place Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which has elevated the status of the State as a major Infrastructure developer.

He told the gathering that the government has strengthened road network that stretches to beyond 7,000 kms in the last five years. In keeping with the requirements and catering to a long-felt need is in going about housing projects with renewed vigour. Of the 2.83 lakh houses that have been taken up, 1.67 lakh are earmarked for urban areas.

Tags: kt rama rao, lift irrigation projects
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


