Hyderabad: RTC bus crushes woman

Hyderabad: A woman HR professional was crushed to death by an RTC bus driven by a temporary driver at Banjara Hills on Tuesday. Sohini Saxena was drag-ged at least 30 metres by the bus which hit her bike from the rear and ran over her.

The public who witnessed the horrifying incident beat up the driver and then handed him over to the police. They also hurled stones at the bus and damaged the window panes, before the bus was rem-oved from the accident spot.

Sohini Saxena, 34, a resident of Banjara Green Colony in Banjara Hills, had worked as an HR manager with Tata Consultancy Services at Deccan Park in Madhapur for the last six years. Her husband Vineeth Kumar Mathur is a senior manager with ICICI Bank at Gachibowli. The couple has twins aged three.

At around 12.50 pm, Sohini Saxena left the house on her bike (AP 09 CM 1852) and was going towards Banjara Hills Road No 1 via Road No 12. When she reached the main road at Anagaara 5 restaurant, a speeding RTC bus belonging to the Barkathpura depot hit her bike from the rear at 12.55 pm. The bus drag-ged her at least 30 metres and ran over her. Sohini’s helmet broke and her head was crush-ed under the front left wheel of the bus. She died on the spot.

Taking the law into their own hands, bystanders beat up driver Sridhar before handing him to the police.

“The woman was ahead of the bus. The bus dashed into her and she fell off. The driver did not stop and moved ahead crushing her. It all happened within no time and the woman died,” eye-witness K Sagar told the police

The police recorded the statements of four eye-witnesses and collected footage of CCTV cameras installed at the commercial establishments on the road to analyse how the accident took place.

Banjara Hills police said that a case has been registered against the bus driver and the body was taken to the Osmania General Hospital for the autopsy. A disgusting aspect of the tragedy was a teenager who recorded a selfie video with the body of the woman in the background. The video went viral on social media.