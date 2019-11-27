Hyderabad: Onions to be dearer till January

Of every 50 kgs of onions, at least 15 kgs are either soiled or rotten.

Hyderabad: Onion prices will keep fluctuating between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kg till January. The reason being attributed is that a lot of damaged stock remains in the market and traders have no other option but to hike prices. Though, the demand is high, the corresponding supply has been inadequate.

Of every 50 kgs of onions, at least 15 kgs are either soiled or rotten. In this backdrop, the soiled onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg while the good ones are priced at Rs 100 per kg.

Till now, onions have come only from Maharashtra, while those from Karnataka are just about trickling in and larger quantities are expected the end of the month.

Mr Venkata Ramana, a wholesaler, explained, “The prices are high as the market has soiled stock, which is compelling an increase in price.”

Commission agents bringing stock from Maharashtra state that there has been steep hike in transportation costs, which is having its impact on the pricing structure.

Mr D. Jagdish Kumar, another wholesaler, explained, “Prices have escalated because of the high demand. Moreover, this is the wedding season. This trend will continue into December.”

In a bid to bring relief to the people, agriculture and marketing minister Singi Reddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to sell onions for Rs 40 per kg.

The vegetable would be available at Mehdipatnam and Saroornagar Rythu-bazaars from Wednesday. This would be extended to other markets soon, he said. As of now, the department has ensured that two tonnes of onions are available every day and an individual is entitled to buy only one kg. There will be dedicated onion sales centres at other markets soon. The minister instructed the authorities to write to the Centre for allocating some of the imported onions to Telangana. The state government has also announced that it would pay the farmers the difference in price, to ensure that the customers get onions at Rs 40 per kg.