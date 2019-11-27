Nation 27 Nov 2019 DMK chief welcomes S ...
DMK chief welcomes SC verdict on Maha floor test

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 2:07 am IST
He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre was ‘playing a dangerous game’ with democracy and the Constitution.
Chennai: DMK president M.K. Stalin hailed the Supreme Court verdict, asking the Maharashtra government to prove its majority on Wednesday, saying “it is a welcome order especially on Constitution Day.”

“The Supreme Court has delivered an excellent verdict on Constitution Day, saying (Fadnavis) has to prove majority,” he said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“People desire that the BJP government playing a dangerous game with democracy and the Constitution should at least change now,” Stalin, added.

The Union government celebrated ‘Constitution Day’ or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had ordered floor test for Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to prove his majority in the House saying there is a “possibility of horse-trading” in case of a delay.

The court asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem Speaker and ensure that all the elected members of the House are sworn in by 5 pm on Wednesday, paving the way for the floor test.

