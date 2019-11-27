Nation Current Affairs 27 Nov 2019 'Clean bowled&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Clean bowled': NCP leader Nawab Malik's retort to Nitin Gadkari's cricket jibe

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 27, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, took oath as the Maharashtra CM.
'BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been the ICC (International Cricket Council), Chairman. Isn't it clean bowled,' Nawab Malik wrote. (Photo: File | Facebook)
  'BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been the ICC (International Cricket Council), Chairman. Isn't it clean bowled,' Nawab Malik wrote. (Photo: File | Facebook)

Mumbai: Taking to Twitter NCP chief Nawab Malik on Tuesday wrote, "BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been the ICC (International Cricket Council), Chairman. Isn't it clean bowled."

In what was seen as least expected, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, took oath as the Maharashtra CM, putting the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP in a fix.

 

After Fadnavis was sworn in for a second term in Maharashtra, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari had said, ''Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite.''

However, Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy chief minister on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Supreme Court ordered the BJP to take a floor test to prove it has the numbers along with Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

Left without any option, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also resigned soon after, barely 80 hours after he took oath in a rather covert operation early Saturday morning.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, nawab malik, devendra fadnavis, ajit pawar, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


